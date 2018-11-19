NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s premier tag team wrestling tournament, the World Tag League, kicked off this past week with a bang. This year’s tournament sees a change from years previous, with the elimination of two blocks, and a transition to a single, round-robin block. Here are the results from the first night.

Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura after Finlay pinned Uemura following the Trush Panda

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Tomoaki Honma and Ren Narita after Tanga Loa pinned Narita following the Apeshit

Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, and Toa Henare defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, Ayota Yoshida, and Manabu Nakanishi after Henare hit the TOA Bottom on Umino for the pin

Kota Ibushi, Hangman Page, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto, Chuckie T, and Beretta after Takahashi pinned Chuckie T following the Pimp Juice DDT

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi) after Okada hit the Rainmaker on Bushi for the pin

Tournament Match: Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Vance Archer) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka) after Archer hit Iizuka with the Killer Bomb for the pin

Tournament Match: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) via referee stoppage.

Tournament Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb after Evil hit the Evil STO on Cobb for the pin