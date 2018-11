NJPW World Tag League Nights 3 and 4 Results

Here are the results from Nights 3 and 4 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s World Tag League tournament.

Night 3:

Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ayato Yoshida and Yuya Uemura

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji

World Tag League: Togi Makabe and Toa Henare defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

World Tag League: Killer Elite Squad (Vance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb

World Tag League: Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka)

World Tag League: Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

Night 4:

Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji

Togi Makabe and Toa Henare defeated Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura

Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Vance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Gedo) defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Rockey Romero)

World Tag League: Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

World Tag League: Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi)

World Tag League: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) defeated Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi) defeated Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Sho, and Yoh)