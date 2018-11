NJPW World Tag League Nights 7 and 8 Results

Here are the results from nights 7 and 8 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s World Tag League tournament.

Night 7:

World Tag League: Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

World Tag League: Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

World Tag League: Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan)

World Tag League: Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Sho, and Yoh) defeated Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi)

World Tag League: Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka) (Writer’s note: Shit match, skip it)

World Tag League: Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T)

World Tag League: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) (Writer’s note: This match saved the show.)

Night 8:

World Tag League: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

World Tag League: Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

World Tag League: Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare

World Tag League: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuku) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T)

World Tag League: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan)

World Tag League: Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

World Tag League: Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb defeated Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)