NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Final Card, How To Win A Free PPV Stream From Fite.TV

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event will take place tomorrow, January 4, from the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The show will begin at 3am ET and you can follow @DailyWWENews on Twitter to find out how you can earn free pay-per-view streams from the folks at DWN and Fite.TV.
Below is the card for the event:
IWGP Heavyweight Title Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenny Omega (c)
IWGP Intercontinental Title Match
Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho (c)
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori vs. KUSHIDA (c)
IWGP United States Title Match
Juice Robinson vs. Cody Rhodes (c)
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c)
RevPro British Heavyweight Title Match
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii (c)
IWGP Tag Team Title Match
The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c)
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Will Ospreay vs. Kota Ibushi (c)
Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
#1 Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles (Pre-show)
Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Yuji Nagata, David Finlay and Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto, Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi