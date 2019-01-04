NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results, 1/4/2019

Below are is the full report of today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 13 event from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

PRE-SHOW

They noted there were over 40,000 fans in the Dome, which if that is the case, is the biggest crowd in some time.

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship number one contenders Gauntlet: Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano vs Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr vs Hirooki Goto, Beretta & Chuckie T vs Hangman Page, Marty Scurll & Yujiro Takahashi vs Yuji Nagata, David Finlay & Jeff Cobb

Yuji Nagata, David Finlay & Jeff Cobb started off with Yujiro Takahashi, Hangman Page & Marty Scurll. The Bullet Club was eliminated, and Page wasn’t happy with them. I began watching just as the finish happened.

Beretta, T and Goto were out next. They brawled with Yuji Nagata, David Finlay & Jeff Cobb. Beretta hit an Asai moonsault off the apron to the outside on Cobb. Cobb hit a big back Suplex on the Best Friends at the same time. Finley cleaned house with clotheslines. Everyone battled. Finley finally pinned Taylor, eliminating Goto & The Best Friends.

Next out was Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Everyone brawled in the center of the ring. Nagata sent Smith into the guard rail. Suzuki and Nagata battled in the center with strikes and punches. Suzuki locked in an abdominal stretch. Smith tagged in but was nailed with a dropkick to the knee by Nagata. Cobb tagged in and nailed an Olympic Slam. Nagata and Suzuki battled on the floor. Suzuki was sent into the barricade. Team Nagata ended up being eliminated.

Out came Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano.

Smith hit a big boot on Taguchi. The Killer Elite Squad slammed him. Lance Archer walked the ropes like Undertaker and came off with a big clubbing arm. Taguchi nailed a hip attack and tagged in Takabe. Takabe sent him into the corner and rained down with punched in the corner. Suzuki came back with a knee to the chest. They battled back and forth with forearms. Suzuki worked over Makabe, who came with a big clothesline.

The Killer Elite Squad nailed a double powerbomb on Yano for a near fall. Everyone brawled.

Your winners, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano!

They broadcast clips of the highlights of big moments of New Japan’s year.

During a run down of dates for 2019 for the promotion, they announced that Wrestle Kingdom 2020 would be taking place over TWO dates on 1/4 and 1/5 next year at the Dome. THAT’s going to make a lot of fans happy!

WRESTLE KINGDOM 13

NEVER Openweight Championship: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay.

Lots of fast paced back and forth action early. Ibushi was sent to the floor. Ospreay went for a space flying tiger drop but instead bounced off the ropes. Ibushi returned to the ring and faced off. Ospreay rebounded off the ropes was nailed with a dropkick. He was sent to the floor. Ibushi went for a moonsault off the corner to the floor but Ospreay leapt onto the apron and caught him in mid-air with a kick. Ospreay then nailed the Space Flying Tiger Drop to the floor.

Ibushi was tossed back in the ring. He peppered Ibushi with forearms. Ospreay worked him over with chops in the corner. He drilled Ibushi with a backbreaker over the knee for a two count. Ospreay drilled several forearms. Ibushi fought back and caught Ospreay with a snap rana that sent the challenger to the floor. Ibushi nailed a springboard corkscrew moonsault to the floor.

Ibushi brought Ospreay to the floor. They battled back and forth until Ibushi nailed a big German Suplex with a bridge for a two count. Ospreay surprised him with a forward roll for a two count but Ibushi kicked out and drilled him with a kick. Ospreay responded with a rolling kick for a near fall. They battled to the corner, where Ibushi was caught up and drilled with a kick under the chin for a two count.

Ospreay worked over Ibushi with forearms. They exchanged forearms. Ospreay began to stagger on his feet. Ibushi fired away with some kicks. Ibushi went for a powerbomb but Ospreay landed on his feet and nailed a flurry of kicks and strikes. Ibushi fired back and they wiped each other out. The crowd really reacted to that sequence. Ibushi went for the Stormbreaker and scored a two count. Ibushi tried to drive him into the corner but was caught with a back Suplex for a two count.

Ibushi rocked Ospreay with a big kick. The referee checked on Ospreay, who laid on the mat with his eyes open staring into nothingness. Ibushi nailed the Last Ride powerbomb for another two count. Ibushi went to the top for a moonsault but Ospreay clipped his leg from behind. Ibushi ended up hung out to dry upside down as Ospreay slapped him in the face. Ibushi, upside down, fired back. Ospreay began stomping away at him. Ibushi was bleeding from the mouth.

Ospreay went for what appeared to be a Splash Mountain but Ibushi fought him off with elbows and nailed a big double stomp. Ospreay was now the one hung upside down before collapsing to the mat. Ospreay rolled to the apron and was pulled up to the ropes for a back Suplex into the ring, but Ospreay landed on his feet. Ibushi was shocked when he realized that and was driven with a Robinson Special.

Ospreay went for the Ozcutter but Ibushi blocked and went for an armbar. He transitioned that into a German Suplex for a two count. He missed a knee strike and Ospreay nailed a kick. Ibushi nailed a clothesline but Ospreay really rocked him with a lariat. They battled back and forth until Ibushi drove him to the mat with a big package driver for another close two count.

Ospreay stalked the Champion and drilled him hard in the back of the neck and head. Ospreay struggled to turn him over before driving him to the mat with the Stormbreaker for the pin.

Your winner and new NEVER Openweight Champion, Will Ospreay!

An entertaining opener with some great flurries of action. They had nice chemistry and told a nice, physical story in the ring. The high flying was there but wasn’t the definitive aspect of the match. That said, I don’t think this hit anywhere near what was expected of these two.

Ibushi was stretchered from the ring after the match. Kevin Kelly said they hoped to have an update on him later on or during their broadcast of New Year’s Dash (the equivalent of the Raw after Wrestlemania) tomorrow.

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado vs. SHO & YOH (with Rocky Romero) vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

Yoh caught Kanemaru with a big kick. He tagged in Sho who nailed several clotheslines and a big dropkick. BUSHI got involved but was laid out by Kanemaru. Shingo tagged in and used his power on Sho, who fired back. Shingo drilled him to the mat with a right hand. Sho hit a double back Suplex out of the corner. BUSHI returned but was nailed with a clothesline. It’s all extremely fast action, too much to really cover move for move.

Roppongi nailed some nice, smooth double team maneuvers and worked over Shingo. They were about to try and finish him off when BUSHI spewed mist. Shingo drilled Sho face-first down on the mat and nailed a big lariat to the back of the next, then killed him with another lariat for a close two count.

BUSHI hit a big dive, driving Yoh into the railing. Shingo nailed Last of the Dragon and scored the pin,

Your winners and new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi!

All non-stop moves and action from bell to bell.

They announced there would be additional tickets released for their Los Angeles event and thanked fans for selling out their show in Charlotte. They then announced they would run Nashville on 2/2. More information will be released on their website and social media.

Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr

TAKA Michinoku cut a promo before the match, saying that ZSJ has a submission for any situation.

Well, this will be fun.

They are retiring the current title belt and noted it would be in a museum in Portsmouth, England. They are awarding a new championship belt to the winner here.

Sabre shined early on with submissions and showed some real swagger in kicking Ishii in the head. That fired up Ishii, who absorbed several strikes. Sabre grabbed an arm and took him back down with an armbar and transitioned into an anklelock, only to have it reversed. Sabre was able to kick him off, but Ishii charged and drove him down to the mat.

Ishii fired away with chops in the corner and they were stiff. Sabre crumpled down. He reversed a whip into the corner and nailed a big boot, but Ishii survived it and nailed a big clothesline in the corner. Ishii placed him on the top rope and nailed a superplex into the ring, but Sabre held onto the arm, snapping it with his legs.

They battled back and forth until Sabre trapped in an Octopus. He turned it into a Code Red for a two count, which looked really cool. Sabre worked over Ishii with several kicks to the chest. Ishii came back with a powerbomb for a close near fall. They began really taking it to each other. Ishii fired up with a big lariat for a two count.

Ishii went for the brainbuster but Sabre caught him with a kick to the face. Zack caught him with a pinfall combination for another close two count. Sabre caught him with a hanging guillotine choke. Ishii tried to power out of it but Sabre transitioned into another submission, using a double arm Octopus. The referee checked to see if Ishii was going to submit and finally, he did.

Your winner and new British Heavyweight Champion, Zack Sabre Jr.

Completely enjoyable mix of submissions and strikes. I wish this had been much longer as it really was great to watch while it lasted. Best thing on the show so far.

They noted it was the largest crowd to watch the title be defended.

Sabre was awarded the new championship.

So far, so good with the show but these matches are way shorter than you’d expect so I’d assume something is going long later on. It’s been more of a sprint than a marathon.

IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

Nick Jackson and Tama Tonga started off. Tonga was playing up he’s turned over a new leaf and offered a handshake. Matt Jackson was taken up the entrance ramp and slammed onto it by EVIL. EVIL hit a big running clothesline down the ramp. That gave me Muta flashbacks. It looked great.

Tanga Loa tagged himself in and battled EVIL. Loa hit a flying headbutt off the top, but Tonga was nailed by the Bucks, who tagged themselves in. The Bucks began hitting all their synchronized offense. They controlled the ring. Matt scored a two count on EVIL and followed up with a sunset flip transitioned into a Sharpshooter.

Nick Jackson hit an Asai moonsault to the outside on SANADA. Loa tried to interfere but Tama prevented him, playing off the idea that he’s starting the new year on the right foot. EVIL fought his way out and eventually drilled Matt with a clothesline. SANADA took out Nick and tied him up on the mat.

Tonga and SANADA went back and forth. SANADA hit a pescado on each member of the GOD. The Bucks tried to take out SANADA, but he thwarted them and hit a pescado to the outside on each of them as well. SANADA whipped Matt into the corner but it was reversed, and he nailed an elbow. Nick hit a inverted Blockbuster off the ropes.

They all battled, leading to a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner involving everyone but Nick Jackson. He nailed a 450 splash off the top onto SANADA for a two count. Bad Luck Fale got into the ring but was clotheslined over the top to the floor. The Guerrillas took control, blocking the Magic Killer. Nick Jackson hit a step-up rana off the ropes.

EVIL and SANADA gained control and nailed the Magic Killer on Matt Jackson. SANADA nailed a moonsault and scored the pin.

Your winners and new IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL and SANADA!

Another solid but short match.

IWGP United States Champion Cody (with Brandi Rhodes) vs. Juice Robinson

Robinson went right after Cody with a series of rights. Cody went to lift Robinson, but his bad knee buckled, only to be a ruse. Brandi got on the apron and Juice confronted her. Cody went to roll him up but was caught with a spinebuster.

Robinson nailed him with a gutbuster and went to the top, but Brandi rolled into the ring and covered her husband. Juice climbed down into the ring. Brandi dared him to hit her before she exited the ring. Cody went to the apron to recover and drilled Juice with a kick as he exited the ring to grab him. They battled on the apron and Juice was shoved into the ring post.

Cody began working over the shoulder that hit the post and controlled him in the ring. Brandi kept getting involved and was ejected by referee Tiger Hatori. Cody wasn’t happy about that. He drilled Robinson with CrossRhodes but Robinson kicked out.

Cody continued to control the ring and set up for a vertebreaker. Robinson escaped and went for Pulp Friction, but Cody escaped and sent him off. Cody continued to assault the challenger, nailing the Disaster Kick before hitting Robinson’s own finisher, Pulp Friction, for a two count.

Cody removed his weight lifting belt and began lashing Robinson with it. He began slapping at Robinson, demanding he get up. Robinson fired away with a chop. They battled back and forth with punches. Robinson was caught with a superkick but didn’t go down. Cody went off the ropes for another Disaster Kick but was nailed with a big left hand. Robinson nailed Pulp Friction and scored the pin.

Your winner and new IWGP United States Champion, Juice Robinson!

Solid match that was shorter than I expected going in. Not sure how much of that was related to Cody’s knee issues.

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship: KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori

They had a cool entrance for KUSHIDA where someone dressed as Doc Brown from Back to the Future had a little kid dressed like KUSHIDA, then pressed a button on a gadget. They had all sorts of smoke and when it cleared, adult KUSHIDA was there waiting to enter the ring. That was fun.

They had a big stare down at the bell.

They had some nice back and forth wrestling early on. It felt like they were going for a slower build than everything else on the show thus far.

Ishimori went for a 450 off the top but was caught in an armbar that was transitioned into a crossface. He cinched in a Keylock and they went back and forth with some real nice counter wrestling and submission attempts.

KUSHIDA went for a rana off Ishimori’s shoulders but was caught. KUSHIDA came back with the Hoverboard Lock. Ishimori countered and locked on a keylock. Ishimori powered up KUSHIDA and nailed a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

KUSHIDA fought back and went for a fisherman’s buster but was fought off and was drilled with a big knee strike. Ishimori nailed the Bloody Cross and covered KUSHIDA for the pin.

Your winner and new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori!

That was way shorter than I expected, which seems to be a theme here on the show. The action was very good bell to bell but the finish, to me, came out of nowhere.

They are really rushing through the undercard, so I would think there is going to be at least one lengthy main event.

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

They faced off. Okada kicked him down and nailed a hard dropkick while White was on the mat. Okada drilled him across the back. White came back to nail a Saito Suplex, bouncing Okada to the floor. White drilled Okada back and forth, back-first, into the guard rail and the ring apron.

White brought Okada back into the ring and charged with a big back elbow. He nailed another Saito Suplex and covered him for a two count. White cinched in a cravate and wore down Okada. Okada made a comeback and slapped White down to the mat. He whipped White into the ropes and rebounded off with a big elbow smash. That woke the crowd up.

Okada nailed a big leaping hip attack in the corner and drilled White with a DDT for a two count. Okada placed White on the top rope and nailed a dropkick, sending him down to the floor. Okada whipped him into the guard rail and sent him over the barricade. Gedo, his former mentor went after Okada, who sent him over the railing as well. Okada charged and hit a big flying bodypress over the railing, wiping them both out. To me, that was the coolest thing on the show thus far except Ishii vs. Sabre.

Okada set up for the Rainmaker but White caught him with an STO and a German Suplex. White drove him down with a Uranage for a close two count. White pulled him up by his face and smashed him with a clothesline. Gedo got on the apron to assist White, but the referee stopped him. That distraction allowed White to try and use a chair, but Okada thwarted that and dropkicked him into Gedo, who bumped off the apron.

Okada began putting together a series of offensive moves but White cut him off and nailed the Kiwi Crusher for a close two count. White went for Blade Runner but Okada avoided it and caught him with a tombstone. Okada nailed a big kick. White fired back with one of his own. Okada went for a dropkick but White held on. Okada avoided The Blade Runner and nailed a big dropkick.

White avoided the Rain Maker and went for the Blade Runner but Okada avoided and went for the tombstone. They kept reversing moves until finally White was smashed with the Rainmaker. He went to follow up but White surprised him with the Blade Runner and scored the pin.

Your winner, Jay White!

Really good match. The push for White continues. The best thing on the show since Ishii vs. Sabre.

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito – No DQ

Don Callis and Kevin Kelly did a really great job setting the stage and the story for this during Naito’s entrance.

Jericho was attacked from behind as he stood on the apron posing for the fans. They brawled on the floor and there was an intensity there that was stronger than anything else on the show. They battled over the railing. Naito slammed Jericho into a table several times and they battled up the entrance ramp. Naito tried to piledriver Jericho on the ramp and nailed it. Naito worked him over on the ramp before dragging him back to the ringside area.

Jericho was rolled back into the ring. Naito began removing one of the turnbuckle pads and began beating Jericho with it. Naito drilled him with a series of rights. Jericho was worked over and clotheslined over the top to the floor. Naito teased a dive but instead played to the crowd. That allowed Jericho to nail him with a kendo stick. Jericho caned him across the back over and over. He came off the ropes, striking Naito across the top of the head.

Jericho asked Masahiro Chono (sitting ringside doing commentary) if he liked that, then choked Naito with the stick. Naito fired back but was sent over the top onto the apron. Jericho hit a springboard dropkick off the turnbuckles, sending Naito off the apron to the floor. Jericho grabbed a video camera and held it over Naito, filming him as he gave him the finger. Jericho nailed a suplex on the floor. He braced Naito against the guard rail and began kneeing him in the kidneys and beating him. The fight shifted over to an announcing table, where Jericho hit a great looking DDT that sent Naito flipping over onto it – and the table didn’t budge.

Jericho began ringing the bell as if he won. That was funny. Naito was sent back into the ring. Jericho hit a high cross bodyblock for a two count. Jericho began playing to the crowd, cupping his ear like Hulk Hogan. Naito began firing back with punches trying to get distance from Jericho. Jericho drilled him down with an elbow and hit a big Lionsault for a two count. Jericho nailed a back suplex.

Naito finally fired back and nailed a flying forearm. Naito nailed several back elbows and sent Jericho into the corner. Jericho kicked away at Naito, who finally grabbed his legs, maneuevered him and hit a neckbreaker off the ropes. Naito followed up with a second one, scoring a two count. Naito kicked away at Jericho’s head. He spit down at Jericho. Naito nailed a knee but was caught and turned over into the Walls of Jericho. Naito endured the move and was able to kick off Jericho. Jericho rebouded with a Codebreaker but Naito avoided it and hit a swinging DDT.

Naito nailed Gloria, his lifting Hammerlock cradle suplex. Jericho fought back and trapped Naito again in the Walls of Jericho. Naito was trapped but was able to reach the kendo stick and drilled Jericho with it until the submission attempt was released. Naito worked over Jericho with cane shots. Jericho was drilled across the chest. They went back and forth until Jericho drilled him with the Codebreaker and scored a REALLY close two count.

Jericho picked up the kendo stick but tossed it down. He went under the ring and slid several chairs into the ring. Jericho began beating Naito with a chair across the back. Jericho tried to powerbomb Naito on a pile of chairs but it was turned into a DDT on the chairs. Naito nailed a Codebreaker for a close two count. Naito climbed the ropes with the stick but Jericho flung a chair in his face. Naito came back to hit a German suplex into the chairs. Jericho kicked him low and nailed a Codebreaker on the chairs for a CLOSE near fall. This has been great.

Jericho retrieved the title belt and teased hitting Naito with it. Jericho charged but was hit with a flapjack into the exposed buckles and nailed with Destino but Jericho still kicked up at the last second. Naito drilled Jericho with the title belt and hit Destino again. Naito scored the pin.

Your winner and new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuysa Naito!

Naito did take the title back to the locker room with him, for those wondering if he would take it, given his history of disrepecting title belts.

Far and away the best thing on the show in terms of emotionally taking the audience on a ride and putting together a vivid, intense brawl. Truly worth watching.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

They began slapping and striking each other early. Tanahashi caught Omega and began working over his leg on the mat. They fired back and forth with strike on the mat until Omega made it to the ropes. Omega fired back with punches and drilled Tanahashi with a running knee to the mid-section. Omega drilled him with an elbow and fired away with kicks to the back. Omega stomped away at Tanahashi and choked him in the corner with his boot.

Omega nailed a running backbreaker over the knee for a two count. Omega drilled him across the back. He continued the assault to the back as well as the back of Tanahashi’s neck. He continued lashing Tanahashi’s back with kicks. Omega nailed a back suplex. Omega nailed a back suplex on the apron. Omega brought him to the outside, where he slammed him over the rail to a media table. Omega hit a moonsault off the guard rail onto on the floor.

They battled outside on the floor, teasing they were going to put each other through a table. Back in the ring, Omega ducked several punches and drilled him with chops. Tanahashi came back with a flying forearm. Omega was sent into the corner but caught Tanahashi and kicked him off. Tanahashi nailed a Dragon Screw legwhip and caught him with a dropkick. Omega was slammed and hit with a senton off the top rope.

Tanahashi went for a Slingblade but was caught with a chop and drilled to the mat. Omega nailed a leaping rana that sent Tanahashi to the floor. Omega hit a big flip bump to the outside, coming down HARD on the entrance ramp. Omega grabbed at his knee. His other leg came down right on Tanahashi’s face. Omega came off the top with a missile dropkick to the back of Tanahashi. Omega tried to set up for a Dragon suplex and nailed it. Tanahashi popped up but was drilled with another. Omega nailed the V-Trigger.

Omega went for a rolling Samoan Drop and nailed it but his knee gave out when he went to bounce up to the ropes for the next move. Tanahashi grabbed his leg and nailed a Dragon Screw Legwhip. Omega was trapped in a Texas Cloverleaf variation. Tanahashi maneuvered him into a Styles Clash and drilled Omega with it. Hiroshi went to the top and went for the frog splash but Omega pulled his knees up.

The battle continued with Omega’s knee being worked over. Tanahashi nailed Slingblade outside on the apron. Omega was placed on the table at ringside. Tanahashi went for a frog splash off the top to the floor but Omega escaped and Tanahashi crashed through the table. It looked evil. Omega recovered and began beating Tanahashi across the back. He draped Tanahashi across the ropes and came off with a double stomp.

Omega powerbombed Tanahashi and pulled him back up, slammed him down for another two count. They battled back and forth with strikes and punches and chops. Omega took him to the mat and nailed a series of knee strikes. Omega nailed a big back suplex but Tanahashi pulled himself up to his feet to return fire. Omega drilled him with a series of strikes and nailed a Slingblade. Omega ascended to the top rope and nailed his own frog splash. He nailed the V-Trigger.

Tanahashi fought back and Omega nailed the V-Trigger. Omega was grabbed for a Dragon Screw but Tanahashi dropkicked the knee. Omega fired back. Omega nailed a brutal looking V-Trigger against the ropes. Tanahashi somehow fought back. Omega grabbed him for the One-Winged Angel but Tanahashi turned it into a reverse rana. Omega hit a Dragon suplex with a bridge for a two count. Tanahashi hit a flying bodypress, then returned to the top and nailed another frog splash for a CLOSE two count.

They noted they have gone 35 minutes, which was said to be the longest Tokyo Dome main event in history.

Tanahashi went back to the top but was caught with a knee strike. Tanahashi was nailed with a Dragon superplex. Jeeeeez! Omega measured him and nailed a big V-Trigger knee strike. Omega pulled him up for the One-Winged Angel but Tanahashi countered and drove him into the mat. Tanahashi nailed the Slingblade and went to the top for the frog splash. He nailed it and scored the pin.

Your winner and new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi!

A really good, physical match.

Source: PWInsider