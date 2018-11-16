Have No Fear: Steve Austin Has Not Given Up Beer

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin made mainstream media headlines earlier this month for comments made on The Steve Austin Show about beer drinking.

While speaking to his wife Kristin on the podcast, Austin revealed that his diet was going well and that he had not had a beer in 14 days by that point. He also gave credit to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga program.

“My eating program is going fantastic. [I’m] sticking to my exact macros. [I’ve had] zero alcohol for right at 14 days now. Pounds are coming off. My strength is going up. Jesus Christ, I’m getting as strong as a goddamn horse over here. No alcohol and when you hit the weights on a consistent basis and eat what you’re supposed to, it is amazing the difference that you can make or I’m making,” Austin said. “I’m also doing my DDP Yoga shit. Hell, I’m going to jump up here and do the splits like a goddang cheerleader in a minute! I’m flexible as a motherfucker. Dallas’ program works like a bitch. I appreciate it, Dallas. I appreciate it, man. That’s a badass program. I’m sticking to it!”

Fans were shocked that The Rattlesnake had given up beer, or so it seemed. Austin, who sells his own Broken Skull IPA beer with the El Segundo Brewing Company, revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that the beer break is just temporary due to his diet.

“There ain’t no room in my diet for alcohol at this point in time,” Austin said (H/T to Sports Illustrated). “I didn’t swear off alcohol forever. Why in the fuck would I do that? I enjoy alcohol responsibly as an adult, so therefore I will probably drink until my final day on Earth.”

Austin said his current diet has him strictly managing his caloric intake, limiting himself to 2,700 daily calories, and there are just too many calories in beer, wine and liquor. He’s very serious about the diet as he logs everything he consumes in an app.