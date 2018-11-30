No Impact Wrestling Viewership This Week?

It looks like there may be no Impact Wrestling viewership numbers released this week.

Last night’s episode did not make the Cable Top 150 list. Showbuzz Daily usually announces shows that did not make the top 150 in a later update but they do not have that data this week. We will post the numbers if they are released.

Last week’s Thanksgiving episode ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 and drew 124,000 viewers.

This week’s Impact featured Eli Drake defeating a returning Tommy Dreamer in the main event, plus the return of Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim. You can see the top 5 moments from the show above.