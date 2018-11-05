Non-Spoiler WWE RAW Match Listing For Tonight: Major Main Event

The following matches were taped at today’s WWE RAW tapings in Manchester, England. These will air tonight on the USA Network and we will have live coverage of the show at 8pm ET:

* The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya

* Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins defends the RAW Tag Team Titles in a 2-on-1 Handicap match

* Elias vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Nia Jax vs. Ember Moon

* Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Appearances by RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Dean Ambrose, Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin and others