Non-Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Above is video of Mike Rome announcing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a non-title match for tonight’s WWE RAW in Miami. This match comes after The Empress of Tomorrow announced herself for the women’s Royal Rumble before dropping The Goddess of WWE on last week’s RAW, warning her that she was coming for the title.

Below is the updated line-up for the first RAW of 2018:

* Bliss vs. Asuka

* Samoa Joe vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line. Reigns will lose the title if he’s disqualified

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears

Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST tonight.