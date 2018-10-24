nWo Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame?

Could the nWo be up for a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the near future?

Reddit user thegumpguy posted about meeting WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash at the Gump City Con in Mobile, Alabama this past weekend and said Nash claimed the upcoming nWo reunion is being done to gauge interest on a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction for the group.

Thegumpguy wrote on Nash, “No line at his booth, so I had plenty of time to talk to him, even gave him a cigar. … He did a Q&A panel and discussed the upcoming nWo reunion and how it’s just a bunch of Q&A parties to gauge interest for inducting them into the Hall of Fame.”

As we’ve noted, Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan will kick off the “2 Sweet” reunion fan events in Orlando on October 27, this coming Saturday. It was interesting when WWE recently started promoting the reunion on their website and social media channels.

There’s no word yet on who the induction would be for but it could be for the original nWo – Hogan, Hall and Nash. The group featured more than 50 members since it was first put together in 1996.

Nash revealed at the convention that he’s a big fan of Bayley and Sasha Banks, and that they would have been a welcomed addition into the nWo. Thegumpguy also noted how Nash said Jim Cornette is bitter about how the wrestling business has changed, and how he doesn’t get why Joey Ryan is so popular as he thinks Ryan’s gimmick is crass & not in good taste.

The nWo reunion tour with Hogan, Hall and Nash is not being ran by WWE but the company is giving them some extra promotion online. Below are their recent tweets on the event:

The #nWo reunion is only ONE WEEK AWAY! Get the details so YOU don't miss out at https://t.co/hSS8wAJZ87! #nWo pic.twitter.com/EJmJjbpwSm — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018