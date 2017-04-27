NXT Battle Royal Announced, Tyler Bate On Tonight’s Win (Video), Roderick Strong

– As seen on tonight’s WWE NXT, WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained his title over Jack Gallagher in the main event. In the video below, Christy St. Cloud talks to Bate after the big win. Bate talks about how he keeps momentum going with his fighting spirit and recalls his first WrestleMania experience a few weeks back in Orlando.

– NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a battle royal for next Wednesday’s episode. The winner will earn a shot at NXT Women’s Champion Asuka.

– Part 2 of the “Who Is Roderick Strong?” video package will air on next week’s NXT episode. For those who missed it, below is tonight’s video: