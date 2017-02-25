NXT Continues To Dominate List Of Most-Watched Shows On WWE Network

Once again, NXT TV topped the list of the most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week.

In the latest list of the top 20 most-watched shows on the WWE digital subscription service, NXT TV came in at number one and number six, while other WWE original programming such as 205 Live and Talking Smack took the number two and three spots, respectively.

Rounding out the top five at numbers four and five were the WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-views from earlier this year.

Check out the complete list of the top 20 most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week below.

#20 – SmackDown (910)

#19 – Holy Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#18 – Total Bellas: Bryan’s Breaking Point (Ep: 4)

#17 – Holy Foley: The Storm Before the Calm (EP: 9)

#16 – NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

#15 – Top 50 Incidents in ECW History

#14 – SummerSlam 2016

#13 – WrestleMania 30

#12 – NXT (377)

#11 – Survivor Series 2016

#10 – WrestleMania 31

#9 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#8 – Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart

#7 – WrestleMania 32

#6 – NXT (378)

#5 – Royal Rumble 2017

#4 – Elimination Chamber 2017

#3 – Talking Smack (914)

#2 – 205 Live (13)

#1 – NXT (379)