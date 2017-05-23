NXT Event To Be Nixed Due To UK Terror Attack?, WWE Rep Comments

TMZ reports that the WWE NXT live event scheduled for June 6th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England is now up in the air due to the terror attack at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert last night.

WWE officials are working with local officials to determine if the event should go on. A WWE rep told TMZ:

“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena.”

Several WWE Superstars and officials have taken to Twitter and offered their condolences for victims of the attack. For those who missed it, police report that 22 year old suicide bomber Salman Abedi set off a bomb as the concert was emptying out, killing 22 people and injuring more than 50 others. Below are comments from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the attack:

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Manchester. #PrayforManchester — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017