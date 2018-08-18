NXT House Show Results From Asbury Park, 8/17/2018: UK Title Headlines, Lars Sullivan Snaps, Deonna Purrazzo, More

Thanks to Terrance Phillips for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight’s show in Asbury Park, New Jersey:

* The War Raiders defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Zack Gibson issued an open challenge that was answered by Dominik Dijackovic. Gibson got the win

* Deonna Purrazzo and Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans. Hometown star Purrazzo got a big pop and made Evans submit to win

* Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan by disqualification. The DQ came when Lars kept stomping and pounding on Gargano in the corner. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa came out after Lars was done and taunted to Gargano, counting to 10 to hype their Last Man Standing match. Gargano jumped up at the 9 count and hit a superkick. Gargano took the mic and guaranteed he would win the title at Takeover tomorrow night

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over EC3 by pinfall

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Kairi Sane by submission

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over The Velveteen Dream. The finish includes interference from Zack Gibson and a referee bump. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven made the save, sending Gibson retreating to the back. Dunne took advantage of the chaos and hit the Bitter End on Dream to win