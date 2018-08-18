NXT News & Notes: Takeover Intro Revealed, Lars Sullivan Speculation, HBK Hypes Tonight’s Big Event, More

– There’s speculation on Lars Sullivan making his return to TV action at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” tonight or at the pre-Takeover NXT TV tapings. Lars returned to working live events in mid-July after being out of action for a month with a broken jaw. Lars has not worked a set of TV tapings since May 9 and his last TV match came on June 16, the loss to then-NXT Champion Aleister Black at the “Takeover: Chicago II” event.

– As seen below, the opening video for tonight’s “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event has been released. Remember to join us tonight at 6pm EST for live coverage.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter this week and hyped up Takeover. Michaels, who works at the WWE Performance Center with the NXT Superstars, wrote the following:

Once again the @WWENXT Stars are going to tear the house down at #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn !!! These shows, to me, are always a MUST SEE event!! @WWENetwork Saturday night!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 17, 2018

– Titus O’Neil’s long list of awesome deeds continued at the Titus Worldwide SummerSlam signing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday. Titus gifted $100 to a fan who said they weren’t sure if they would be attending Takeover due to financial reasons. The gift was covered by WWE’s website, among others. Titus tweeted the following on the gift, which includes a screenshot of a post made by the fan who is now going to Takeover:

Every once in awhile We meet people&something inside of us says this person needs someone to be a gift to them….Today I was glad to be the vessel to provide the Gift of @WWE @WWENXT #TakeoverBrooklyn to this young lady. Didn’t know all of her backstory but felt good Vibes❤️ pic.twitter.com/cMN43SmHxC — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 16, 2018

– Below is a video promo and a Tale of the Tape graphic for tonight’s match between Kairi Sane and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Also below is video of Baszler doing a rapid-fire Q&A while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.