NXT News & Notes: Takeover Pre-show Video For Tonight, Stage Photo, Triple H Hypes NXT Title Match, More

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” Pre-show video for tonight, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee at the Barclays Center.
– WWE tweeted this video of Kairi Sane sending a message to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler ahead of their title match at Takeover. The Pirate Princess says she will get her treasure tonight.
The message is simple for Kairi Sane heading into her NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV TONIGHT!
– The Barclays Center tweeted this photo of the stage for tonight’s big Takeover event:
Doors are open!
Doors are open! ARE YOU READY FOR NXT TAKEOVER IV, BROOKLYN!?
#WeAreNXT
– Below is Cathy Kelley’s live WWE Now interview with The Undisputed Era. Tonight’s Takeover event at the Barclays Center will feature Ricochet vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.
Last year at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, the Undisputed ERA arrived in NXT, but this year Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong plan to cement their dominance!
– Triple H tweeted the following to hype the Last Man Standing match between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover tonight:
A partnership dissolved.
A friendship destroyed.
A partnership dissolved. A friendship destroyed. The NXT Championship on the line. Last Man Standing NXT Takeover: Brooklyn tomorrow night at 7pm ET streaming live ONLY on WWE Network. #WeAreNXT
