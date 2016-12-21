NXT Preview For Tonight (12/21): Fatal 4 Way No. 1 Contender Match

NXT returns tonight on the WWE Network with the latest show from WWE’s secondary brand.

Tonight’s show will determine the new number one contender to the NXT World Championship, as Bobby Roode, Tye Dillinger, Andrade Almas and Roderick Strong will compete in a Fatal 4 Way match to decide Shinsuke Nakamura’s next title challenger.

Other matches scheduled for tonight’s show include Billie Kay vs. Daria, The Authors of Pain vs. two local wrestlers and a NXT Tag-Team Title match with DIY defending against The Revival.