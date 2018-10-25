NXT Star Heading Back to EVOLVE for Two Events

WWN announced the following:

A Hero returns to EVOLVE! WWE.com broke the news that NXT’s Kassius Ohno will be in action at EVOLVE on December 15th in Queens, NY and December 16th in Deer Park, NY. Ohno will also be the special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on December 16th in Long Island. Check out the WWE.com article for more details. This is going to be special. We’ll have much more on it in the upcoming weeks, including Ohno’s opponents for each event. Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com.