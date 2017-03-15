NXT Star Helping Finn Balor, Why Announcers Missed SmackDown, Curt Hawkins Fallout

– Curt Hawkins is now official for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Below is pre-SmackDown video of Hawkins, Dasha Fuentes and referee Dan Engler. Hawkins has Engler read from the new WWE Book of Rules in regards to his recent matches with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, then comments on the battle royal.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh was called by JBL and Tom Phillips. David Otunga had the night off because he’s off filming a movie and Mauro Ranallo were unable to make it to the venue due to the winter weather in the Northeast part of the country.

– WWE NXT Superstar Riddick Moss has been working with Finn Balor for his return to the ring, which happened at Friday’s WWE live event in Buffalo. Balor tweeted the following with Moss from the WWE Performance Center yesterday: