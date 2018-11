WWN announced the following:

Darby Allin made the challenge in the EVOLVE 116 recap and it is official! Darby Allin vs. Kassius Ohno will take place at EVOLVE 117 on December 15th at La Boom in Queens, NY. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. There is nothing like EVOLVE at La Boom. There will be nothing like Allin vs. Ohno in that atmosphere.