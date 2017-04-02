NXT Star Replaced, Another NXT & WWE Star Confirmed For Andre Battle Royal

As noted, NXT star Killian Dain of the SAniTY faction was officially announced as the latest confirmed addition to the participant list for the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the NXT TakeOver: Orlando broadcast on the WWE Network on Saturday night.

In addition to Dain, who is one of two NXT stars who have been announced for the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show match, No Way Jose was the first NXT star announced for the match.

It’s worth noting, however, as seen at NXT TakeOver: Orlando on Saturday, the NXT performer was pulled from his scheduled eight-person tag-team match on the show. He has also been pulled from Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show battle royal as well.

Replacing No Way Jose from the NXT roster in his spot in the fourth annual battle royal will be Kassius Ohno. Ohno and Killian Dain are currently the two representatives from the NXT roster in the pre-show match.

In related news, another WWE Superstar has been officially announced for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as WWE finally added Mark Henry to the participant list on their official website.

Join us here on Sunday evening for live results coverage of WrestleMania 33.