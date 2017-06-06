NXT Stars Visit UK Terror Attack Victim, Samoa Joe Attacks Paul Heyman In Slow Motion, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from Samoa Joe’s attack on Paul Heyman during last night’s WWE RAW:

– WWE stock was down 0.68% today, closing at $20.45 per share. Today’s high was $20.55 and the low was $20.26.

– As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK today. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.