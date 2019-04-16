PROGRESS Wrestling will be holding their annual Super Strong Style 16 tournament this May. The UK based promotion will be once again heading to Alexandra Palace on May 4th – 6th for the biggest tournament in European wrestling.

As well as the knockout-style SSS16 tournament, there are several other high-profile matches for fans to get their teeth into over the three days.

WALTER vs Seven

PROGRESS World Champion WALTER will do battle with PROGRESS Atlas Champion Trent Seven. This is to unify the titles and prove who is the top dog in British wrestling.

Women’s Championship Match

PROGRESS Women’s Champion Jordynne Grace also has a title to defend in the Fatal Four-Way title match against Nina Samuels. Millie McKenzie and the winner of Jinny or Session Moth Martina.

Press Release

Here’s the press release for the tournament:

PROGRESS Wrestling returns to the iconic Alexandra Palace in just a few weeks for the biggest professional wrestling tournament in Europe, Super Strong Style 16.

Sixteen top wrestlers from around the world will compete across the upcoming bank holiday weekend. May 4-6. With the eventual tournament winner earning a title match and the chance to become the top star in the world’s biggest independent wrestling company.

Among those competing are former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly. Mexican stars Aerostar and Daga. American independent wrestling standouts Darby Allin and DJZ. As well as a host of PROGRESS regulars including Chris Brookes and Jordan Devlin.

Devlin originally made his name wrestling in his native Ireland and has a been a mainstay at PROGRESS events since his debut in 2017. The 29-year-old suffered a disappointing first round exit to Tyler Bate at last year’s tournament and is desperate to put things right this time around.

He said: “This year I’m aiming to win the whole tournament, anything else will be a failure for me. I’ve established myself as a top name and a top performer in Europe over the past 18 months. It’s time to get some accolades on my CV to back up that claim.”

PROGRESS co-founder Jim Smallman said: “It’s the most varied and interesting line-up PROGRESS has ever put together. Taking the best talent from across the entire world of wrestling. I couldn’t be more excited!”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through this link: https://alexandrapalaceevents.seetickets.com/tour/progress-wrestling