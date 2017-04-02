NXT Superstar Pulled From Match At Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando Event

NXT TakeOver: Orlando is currently in progress, however tonight’s live WWE Network special will go on wiithout one of its’ scheduled Superstars.

Originally booked to be part of the eight-person tag-team match pitting himself, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Ruby Riot against SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killain Dain and Nikki Cross, No Way Jose has been pulled from this evening’s event at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

An angle was shot at WrestleMania 33 Axxess this weekend that saw SAnitY attack No Way Jose that was brought up during the NXT TakeOver: Orlando pre-show that was used to explain No Way Jose’s absence from tonight’s match.

Additionally, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that the match will go on as scheduled without No Way Jose, and will now be a four-on-three person handicap match with Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Ruby Riot against Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killain Dain and Nikki Cross.

