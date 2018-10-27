As announced on WWE.com, NXT Tag Team The Street Profits will answer the open challenge and face the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka at EVOLVE 114 this Sunday. This is the first time that NXT/WWE talent is challenging for an EVOLVE Championship in a WWN ring. Tickets are now available now at TicketFly.com.
Home Wrestling News NXT News NXT Tag Team Answers Open Challenge for EVOLVE Tag Team Championships
Latest News
NXT Tag Team Answers Open Challenge for EVOLVE Tag Team Championships
As announced on WWE.com, NXT Tag Team The Street Profits will answer the open challenge and face the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson...
Nikki Bella On RAW Being Different Without Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan On Locker Room...
Nikki Bella recently appeared on CBS Sports' "In This Corner" podcast to promote WWE Evolution and discussed the locker room reaction to Roman Reigns...
The Undertaker Tour Ticket Prices Leave Fans Unhappy
As noted, The Undertaker will be going on a rare appearance tour in the UK in the spring of 2019 with Inside The...
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey & Nikki Bella, Rousey’s Sister At WWE Evolution, More
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7QtU-IWeVo&w=560&h=315] As seen above, Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey appeared on The Rachel Ray Show today to promote WWE Evolution. Rousey also...
Trending Articles
WWE Considering Big Plans For Bray Wyatt?
There was recently a pitch made to reunite Bray Wyatt and Harper on WWE TV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no word yet...
Nikki Bella Wants WWE To Move Past The Idea Of Women Sleeping Their Way...
Nikki Bella recently spoke with The New York Post to promote Sunday's WWE Evolution match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The full interview...
Big Update On John Cena & WWE Crown Jewel
It looks like John Cena has not changed his mind on working the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. It...
WWE Superstar Working Through “A Lot Of Pain”
We noted earlier this week how Bobby Lashley has reportedly been working through an injury. Lashley has been working with a separated shoulder, according to...
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose & Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre Set For WWE...
WWE is now advertising RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion & WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for upcoming live...