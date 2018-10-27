NXT Tag Team Answers Open Challenge for EVOLVE Tag Team Championships

By
Bob Krites
-

As announced on WWE.com, NXT Tag Team The Street Profits will answer the open challenge and face the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka at EVOLVE 114 this Sunday. This is the first time that NXT/WWE talent is challenging for an EVOLVE Championship in a WWN ring. Tickets are now available now at TicketFly.com.