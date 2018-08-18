NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV Line-Up For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” coverage beginning with the pre-show. Stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.
Below is the current card for tonight:
Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Women’s Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole
EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream