NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV Line-Up For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” coverage beginning with the pre-show. Stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream