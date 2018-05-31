NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 Main Event Revealed

Lars Sullivan vs. WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event during WWE Money In the Bank weekend.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Matches expected to be announced soon include Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet.