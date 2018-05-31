NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 Main Event Revealed

Lars Sullivan vs. WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event during WWE Money In the Bank weekend.
Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:
NXT Title Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
Street Fight
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Matches expected to be announced soon include Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet.