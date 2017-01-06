NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Lineup: New Matches Added

At the first NXT television tapings of 2017 held on Thursday evening at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, William Regal officially announced new matches for this month’s NXT TakeOver live special on the WWE Network.

During a segment shot at last night’s tapings, the NXT General Manager personally announced that Asuka will be defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Fatal-4-Way match.

The new title match supports the previously announced main event, which features

NXT TAKEOVER: SAN ANTONIO LINEUP FOR 1/28 NXT World Championship

– Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode Fatal 4 Way For NXT Women’s Championship

– Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce NXT Tag-Team Championship

– DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain – Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

