NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results (1/28/2017)

On Saturday night, the road to the Royal Rumble hit its’ final detour, as NXT presented their first live WWE Network special from San Antonio, Texas.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio took place from the Royal Rumble host city with an excellent night of action, capped off by Bobby Roode winning his first world title.

Roode defeated Nakamura with his Glorious DDT after taking advantage of a knee injury that the now former champion seemed to suffer executing a move earlier in the match.

Below are quick-match NXT TakeOver: San Antonio results from Saturday, January 28, 2017.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Results

– Eric Young def. Tye Dillinger

– Roderick Strong def. Andrade “Cien” Almas

– The Authors of Pain def. DIY to become the new NXT Tag-Team Champions

– Asuka def. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

– Bobby Roode def. Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new NXT World Champion