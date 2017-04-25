NXT Talent Recently Released, New Noelle Foley Video, Edge Teases Return Of WWE Network Show

– As seen below, the latest video from Noelle Foley’s new YouTube channel features her first makeup tutorial:

– WWE NXT Superstar Chris Atkins was recently released from the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The Australian bodybuilder was signed last summer and worked some NXT live events and a few TV tapings. His last live event match came on April 15th in Gainesville – a loss to Oney Lorcan. His last TV match came on January 25th – a loss to Eric Young. Atkins has not tweeted since the weekend of the Gainesville show.

– The second season of “The Edge and Christian Show” should hit the WWE Network soon as WWE Hall of Famer Edge tweeted the following today: