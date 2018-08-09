NXT Title Match Announced For Takeover, Will It Be Changed?

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for the “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event during WWE SummerSlam weekend.
As noted earlier today in our spoiler report, it’s likely that the Triple Threat will be changed to Gargano vs. Ciampa in a singles match due to Black’s injury. Black recently underwent surgery for a groin injury and he’s expected to miss Takeover due to the injury. We will keep you updated on the Takeover main event but WWE has the Triple Threat listed as of this writing, which was announced at the last NXT TV tapings before Black underwent surgery.
Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18 from the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Brooklyn:
Triple Threat for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Women’s Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole
EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream