NXT TV Preview (1/11): DIY vs. The Revival For NXT Tag-Team Titles

On tonight’s episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, rivals DIY and The Revival will do battle in the featured match of the evening — with the NXT World Tag-Team Championship up for grabs.

WWE.com wrote the following blurb regarding tonight’s episode:

“NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY defend their titles against longstanding rivals The Revival. How will this championship showdown play out? Plus, with NXT Women’s Champion Asuka’s title reign reaching historic lengths, what’s next for The Empress of Tomorrow?”

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on “What is next for NXT Women’s Champion Asuka?” as a key story point for tonight’s show.