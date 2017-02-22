NXT TV Preview (2/22): Triple-Threat #1 Contender Match

NXT TV returns this evening on the WWE Network with a show featuring an advertised triple-threat match to determine the next challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka.

The official WWE website preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV includes the following blurb:

“NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will find out who her next challenger will be when Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce battle in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match. Plus, Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne face off in a rematch from the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Semifinals.”

Additionally, the WWE.com preview is focusing on the following points heading into tonight’s show: