NXT TV Preview (2/8): Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Championship Celebration”
Tonight on the WWE Network, the latest edition of NXT TV will be delivered to the WWE Universe with a taped show that includes “Bobby Roode’s Glorious Championship Celebration.”
Scheduled for tonight’s episode, which was taped after the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special where the aforementioned Roode won the NXT World Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, are the following matches and segments:
* Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay
* Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder vs. Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight
* Eric Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe vs. Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Tye Dillinger
* Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Championship Celebration”
For complete NXT TV spoiler results for tonight’s show, click here.
