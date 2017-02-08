NXT TV Preview (2/8): Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Championship Celebration”

Tonight on the WWE Network, the latest edition of NXT TV will be delivered to the WWE Universe with a taped show that includes “Bobby Roode’s Glorious Championship Celebration.”

Scheduled for tonight’s episode, which was taped after the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special where the aforementioned Roode won the NXT World Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, are the following matches and segments:

* Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay

* Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder vs. Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight

* Eric Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe vs. Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Tye Dillinger

* Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Championship Celebration”

For complete NXT TV spoiler results for tonight’s show, click here.