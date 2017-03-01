NXT TV Preview (3/1): Women’s & Tag-Team Titles Up For Grabs

NXT TV returns this evening on the WWE Network with a taped show. In addition to the matches listed below, appearances by Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode are also scheduled for this week’s broadcast.

WWE.com included the following brief summary for tonight’s show:

“Two huge championship matches headline tonight’s edition of NXT, as Asuka puts her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against No. 1 contender Peyton Royce, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defend against #DIY in a rematch from TakeOver: San Antonio.”

Below are the confirmed matches for tonight’s episode of NXT TV:

* Patrick Clark vs. Sean Maluta

* Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

* The Authors Of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa