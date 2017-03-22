NXT TV Preview (3/22): Samson vs. Ohno In “Loser Leaves NXT” Match
NXT TV returns to the WWE Network this evening with a show featuring an advertised six-man tag-team main event.
Additionally, tonight’s show will feature a “Loser Leaves NXT” match and the NXT Women’s Champion in singles competition.
Below are the scheduled matches for tonight’s show:
* Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno (Loser Leaves NXT)
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Local Wrestler
* SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger & No Way Jose