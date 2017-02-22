NXT TV Spoilers – February 22, 2017

NXT TV returns this evening with a triple-threat match to determine Asuka’s next challenger for the NXT Women’s Title.

Below are complete spoiler results for tonight’s show:

* Peyton Royce def. Ember Moon & Liv Morgan in a triple-threat match to become the new number one contender. With the win, Royce will face Asuka for the NXT Women’s Title in the next championship match.

* Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews

* Bobby Roode def. No Way Jose in one-on-one action. After the match, Roode continued to beat down No Way Jose until Kassius Ohno eventually came out to make the save. Roode ended up hitting him with a cheap shot and backed off.