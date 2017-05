NXT TV Spoilers From Tonight’s Tapings In Chicago

Thanks to Felix Roma for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Chicago. These should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network.

* Patrick Clark debuted as “The Velveteen Dream” and defeated jobber Robert Anthony. Big improvement for Clark since we last saw him

* Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake with a running kick. Fun match

* Aleister Black defeated Curt Hawkins after a hard hitting series of moves