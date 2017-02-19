NXT TV Tops Elimination Chamber PPV In Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

For the past week, WWE’s Elimination Chamber was beat out by the latest episode of NXT TV as the most-watched show on the WWE Network.

Rounding out the top five of the list this week were 205 Live (3), Talking Smack (4) and the final episode of the WWE Network original series, “Legends with JBL” (5), which featured his special interview with WWE Hall Of Famer “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.

Below is the complete list of the top 20 most-watched shows on the WWE Network this week: