NXT UK Spoilers From Night 1 & Night 2

Thanks to Auston Lowe for the following WWE NXT UK spoilers from the first two nights of tapings held this week. No word yet on when these will air on the WWE Network but it should be before the year ends.

July 28th in Cambridge, England at The Corn Exchange:

* Joe Coffey with Mark Coffey defeated Mark Andrews. The Coffey Brothers double teamed Andrews after the match but Flash Morgan Webster made the save

* Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels

* The Moustache Mountain cut a promo on their goal of winning the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

* Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala in a squash

* UK General Manager Johnny Saint came out and announced the next title match

* WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Noam Dar with The Bitter End

* Hour two opened with Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners. The match ended early when Conners was legitimately knocked out from a kick to the head. Conners was helped to the back by officials and Williams

* Dakota Kai defeated Killer Kelly. Kai announced after the match that she’s looking to get a future NXT UK Women’s Title shoht

* Ashton Smith defeated Tucker

* Zack Gibson came out for a promo but was interrupted by Noam Dar. UK General Manager Johnny Saint came out and made a match but it never happened

* Hour three started with Trent Seven defeating Saxon Huxley

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey with Joe Coffey. Travis Banks and Mark Andrews stopped The Coffey Brothers from double teaming Webster after the match

* Tyler Bate defeated Wolfgang

* Danny Burch defeated Sam Gradwell. Burch cut a post-match promo and called out UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Zack Gibson defeated Noam Dar. They re-did the finish to the match

* Ligero defeated Wild Boar

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell

* The cameras cut backstage and we see Travis Banks down after an attack

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Mark Andrews defeated Wolfgang. After the match, The Coffey Brothers attackeds Andrews until Flash Morgan Webster made the save. Wolfgang and The Coffeys delivered a beatdown to Andrews and Webster

* Jordan Devlin defeated Tucker

* Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan. Gibson cut a post-match heel promo until Trent Seven came out and challenged him to a match. Gibson walked away

* Dave Mastiff defeated Damien Wheeler

* Ligero defeated James Drake

* Aston Smith comes to the ring but The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang beat him down, then cut a promo

* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams

* Eddie Dennis defeated Sid Scala

* Toni Storm defeated Dakota Kai. Jinny attacked Kai after the match

* The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang defeated Aston Smith, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Danny Burch