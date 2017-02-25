NXT Women’s Champion Asuka To Make WWE Main Roster Debut At MSG On 3/12

Asuka has a date for her first WWE main roster match.

The reigning NXT Women’s Champion has been announced by WWE as the official replacement for the originally scheduled Naomi, who relinquished the SmackDown Women’s Championship earlier this week after being sidelined with an injury.

The Japanese female star will be joining Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina to take on reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella at the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 12th.

Below is the complete lineup for the WWE MSG event on 3/12: