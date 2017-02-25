NXT Women’s Champion Asuka To Make WWE Main Roster Debut At MSG On 3/12
Asuka has a date for her first WWE main roster match.
The reigning NXT Women’s Champion has been announced by WWE as the official replacement for the originally scheduled Naomi, who relinquished the SmackDown Women’s Championship earlier this week after being sidelined with an injury.
The Japanese female star will be joining Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina to take on reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella at the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 12th.
Below is the complete lineup for the WWE MSG event on 3/12:
WWE Live Event (MSG): March 12, 2017
JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT
-WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH-
BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS
-SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH-
DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)
-TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP-
LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON
AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USO’S
-WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH-
APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER
NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, TAMINA & ASUKA
VS.
ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)
RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO
VS.
BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS
PLUS, APPEARANCES BY SHANE MCMAHON & AJ STYLES