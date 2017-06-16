WWE announced the following today:

Asuka to defend NXT Women’s Title against Nikki Cross in Last Woman Standing Match

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will put her coveted title on the line against the crazed Nikki Cross on the June 28 episode of NXT. The title showdown will be a Last Woman Standing Match, further adding to the uncertainty and chaos surrounding the huge championship contest.

The extreme stipulation was a logical next step in Asuka and Cross’s rivalry after the two brawled throughout Full Sail University on the June 14 episode of NXT. Along with Ruby Riot, they competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Women’s Title. After Riot had been eliminated, Asuka and Cross fought outside the arena, only to return and eventually crash through a table, leaving them laid out in a heap of carnage.

Asuka’s record-breaking NXT Women’s Title reign has overcome many obstacles, but she has yet to face a challenger as crazy as Cross in a bout that caters to chaos like a Last Woman Standing Match. Will we see the end of The Empress of Tomorrow’s historic title reign?

Find out on Wednesday, June 28, at 8/7C on the award-winning WWE Network.