Off-Air Elimination Chamber Note, AJ Styles & Shane McMahon Making “Special Appearance” At MSG

— After WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view went off the air last night from Phoenix, newly crowned WWE Champion Bray Wyatt continued to celebrate his victory in the ring while Randy Orton returned backstage from the ramp. The crowd chanted “You deserve it” at Wyatt until he made his way backstage shortly after Orton did.

— AJ Styles has been added to WWE’s SmackDown live event on March 12th at Madison Square Garden, and he’s being advertised for a “special appearance” rather than a match. This is the same event Shane McMahon was recently added to, and the news is fueling online rumors that WWE is setting up for a WrestleMania match between McMahon and Styles. Below is the current card for WWE’s 3/12 Madison Square Garden event:

– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE World championship

– Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal title

– Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. Miz for the Intercontinental championship

– Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

– American Alpha vs. The Usos for the SmackDown tag titles

– Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

– Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi & Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella & Natalya

– Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Breezango & Curt Hawkins

– Special appearances by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon