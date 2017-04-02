Official Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleMania 33 PPV

“The Ultimate Thrill Ride of the Year” is less than 24 hours away, as WrestleMania 33 goes down live this evening from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Featuring Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton in the main World Title matches for the RAW and SmackDown Live brands respectively, WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to air live via pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Below is the latest officially confirmed lineup for WrestleMania 33:

WRESTLEMANIA 33 LINEUP * Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar [WWE Universal Title]

* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton [WWE Title]

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax [RAW Women’s Title]

* Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Every Available Woman On SmackDown Live Roster [SmackDown Live Women’s Title]

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens [WWE United States Title]

* Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin [WWE Intercontinental Title]

* Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Title]

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus [RAW Tag-Team Titles]

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Third Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* WrestleMania 33 Hosts — The New Day

Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of this year’s WrestleMania!