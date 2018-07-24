Official WWE Announcement On Evolution PPV, Trish Stratus & Others Confirmed

As noted, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opened tonight’s RAW to announce the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event – WWE Evolution.

Evolution will take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York. The show will feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus three title matches – the WWE NXT Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title. There will be more than 50 female Superstars on the show, including talents from the past.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on Evolution, which confirms the following names – WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella. It was also announced that tickets will go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10am EST via Ticketmaster. Triple H and Stephanie also provided comments, as seen below:

FIRST-EVER ALL-WOMEN’S PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR OCTOBER 28

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2018 – For the first time in WWE history, an all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event, Evolution®, will take place on Sunday, October 28 at 7 pm ET from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship matches from Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live, NXT® and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018.

“Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Since that time, our female Superstars have overdelivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event.”

The entire women’s roster will be on hand including Ronda Rousey™, Charlotte Flair®, Alexa Bliss® Sasha Banks®, Carmella®, Nia Jax® and Asuka®, as well as Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus®, Lita® and many more.

“This historic event marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “The spotlight just got brighter for these athletic, talented women, who will once again showcase to the world that they can break down barriers and blaze their own trails.”

Tickets for Evolution will be available Friday, August 24 at 10 am ET via www.ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.