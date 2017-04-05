Oney Lorcan Wrestles On WWE 205 Live (Video), Vince Photo From SmackDown, Fans On SD

– WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. He lost to Rich Swann. Below is video from the match:

– As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

– Violinist Lee England Jr., who performed for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut tonight in Orlando, posted this backstage photo with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: