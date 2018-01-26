Open Challenge Announced For WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff

Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defending his title in the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge.
Below is the updated cad for the Rumble, which takes place on Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos
Kickoff Pre-show
WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defends in the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge