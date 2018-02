Above is video of Mike Rome announcing that John Cena will be opening tonight’s WWE RAW from San Jose, California.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* John Cena opens the show

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way for the Last Elimination Chamber spot: Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

