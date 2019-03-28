Original Plans For Asuka At WrestleMania 35, The Feeling Behind Pulling The Match

As noted, WWE originally planned to have Asuka defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against the winner of the Fatal 4 Way with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella and Naomi. That Fatal 4 Way was nixed from Tuesday’s SmackDown and Charlotte Flair captured the title from Asuka in a surprise win.

WWE had plans for Asuka to defend her title against Rose at WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The idea was for this to be Rose’s rematch from the loss to Asuka at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

The decision was made to make the WrestleMania 35 main event stronger, with Flair taking the title into her battle with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and remove the SmackDown Women’s Title match that had really little interest, from a card that was already overloaded with matches.

As noted earlier today, there’s been talk of putting Flair’s title on the line in the WrestleMania main event. You can read that report at this link.

There’s still no word yet on what WWE has planned for Asuka and the other blue brand female Superstars, but the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal is still expected to be announced next week.