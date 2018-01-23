Original Plans For Enzo Amore At RAW 25, More WWE – NYSE Video, Becky Lynch Dances Like Sami Zayn

– Courtesy of The New York Stock Exchange YouTube channel, below is more video of WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ringing the NYSE opening bell on Monday to celebrate 25 years of RAW. Reigns would drop the title to The Miz later that night.

– Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was set to face Goldust on last night’s RAW 25 special at the Barclays Center, according to PWInsider. Plans were changed after WWE announced Enzo’s suspension for the rape allegations that came out of Phoenix. WWE fired Enzo and announced his departure less than 24 hours later. As noted, a woman has accused Enzo of raping her back on October 19th, 2017 at The Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Police were called to meet the woman at a local hospital on October 23rd and a report was filed. Phoenix Police are still investigating the case but there has been no change in the status of the case.

Enzo vs. Goldust was set to take place in the third hour of last night’s RAW and would have led to The Dudley Boyz returning to stop The Zo Train from beating down Goldust and Cedric Alexander. The segment was re-written and finalized around 7pm EST with The Dudleyz returning after Rhyno & Heath Slater lost to Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. That segment ended with Slater going through a table. Goldust and Cedric ended up being removed from RAW altogether while members of The Zo Train were sent to the Manhattan Center to work cruiserweight dark matches, if needed.

– Becky Lynch tweeted this backstage video of Jinder Mahal bringing her a gift from Sami Zayn. A note in the box asks Becky to put on the cap but that causes her to lose control and start dancing like Sami. Becky and Sami are set to face Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in Week 3 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge.